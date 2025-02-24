Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 19
February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-3-0-0 for the ninteenth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the South Carolina Stingrays and Savannah Ghost Pirates for two games each on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Worcester lost 4-0 on Wednesday morning to South Carolina, lost 6-4 Friday night against Savannah, beat the Ghost Pirates 4-2 on Saturday, and fell to the Stingrays 3-0 on Sunday.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, February 19th at South Carolina Stingrays | 4-0 L
South Carolina struck first Wednesday morning, as Jacob Graves (1-0-1) gave the Stingrays an early 1-0 lead just 3:26 into the game. The Stingrays scored two second period goals, the first was a shorthanded goal scored by Kyler Kupka (1-0-1). Followed by Connor Moore (1-0-1) making the Stingrays lead 3-0. South Carolina finished off the scoring 17:09 into the third with a goal from Josh Wilkins (1-0-1) leading to the 4-0 Stingrays win.
Friday, February 21st at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6-4 L
The two teams combined for four goals in the first, as Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) and Matthew Kopperud (2-0-2) for Worcester grabbed the tallies. Josh Davies (1-1-2) and Logan Drevich (1-1-2) had Savannah's goals. The second again saw four combined goals as the Railers grabbed one from Kopperud, while Cameron Buhl (1-1-2), Devon Paliani (1-1-2), and Liam Walsh (1-0-1) gave Savannah a 5-3 advantage going into the third. Worcester stood tall on the penalty kill in the third as JD Dudek (1-1-2) got Worcester back to within one late, but the Ghost Pirates' Reece Vitelli finished an empty netter to cap off the game 6-4 in favor of Savannah.
Saturday, February 22nd at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-2 W
The Railers were the first to get on the board with a goal from Matthew Kopperud (2-0-2) making it 1-0 Railers in the first period. Anthony Callin (1-1-2) added to the lead with a buzzer beater making it 2-0 Railers finishing off the first period. The Railers stayed hot in the second with a goal from Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) making it 3-0. The Ghost Pirates followed that up with a goal from Brandon Saigeon (1-0-1). Kopperud got the goal back for Worcester with his second of the night. Logan Drevitch(1-0-1) added another goal for Ghost Pirates making 4-2 in the second to wrap up the scoring.
Sunday, February 23rd at South Carolina Stingrays | 3-0 L
Jamie Engelbert (1-0-1) opened up the scoring with a goal for the Stingrays early in the second period. 8:35 into the third period Alexander Suzdalev(1-0-1) netted another goal for the Stingrays increasing their lead to 2-0. The Stingrays kept their momentum going with a goal late in the third period by Tyler Weiss (1-0-1) which would be the final goal of the game to give the Stingrays a 3-0 win over Worcester.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, February 28th vs. Bloomington Bison | 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 1st vs. Bloomington Bison | 6:05 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES:
Tyler Kobryn picked up two goals for the Railers in back-to-back weeks.
Matthew Kopperud had two two-goal games back-to-back on Friday and Saturday in Savannah for Worcester.
Hugo Ollas is 7-3-1-1 for the Railers this season.
Four of Anthony Callin's last nine games have been multi-point games.
Anthony Callin is fourth in the ECHL in shots at 184, one behind Railers Captain Anthony Repaci at 185.
TEAM NOTES:
Worcester is now 24-23-2-4 on the season.
The Railers are outscoring their opponents in the third period 55-53.
The Railers are eighth in the ECHL in shots per game at 31.92
Worcester is 14-6-1-2 when scoring first.
The Railers are 7-2-0-2 when leading after the first period.
