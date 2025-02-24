ECHL Transactions - February 24
February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 24, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Garrett Johnson, G
Norfolk:
Talor Joseph, G
Utah:
Connor Senken, D
Worcester:
Benjamin Lindberg, D
Bennett Stockdale, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Tucson
Florida:
add Kurtis Henry, D signed contract
add Ben Brar, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve 2/23
Kansas City:
add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Vally
delete Jackson Berezowski, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Cam Morrison, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
delete Tanner Schachle, F traded to Worcester
Savannah:
delete Riley Hughes, F recalled by Charlotte
Tahoe:
add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson 2/23
delete Joshua Welte, G released as emergency backup goalie 2/23
Toledo:
delete Tyler Spezia, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 2/23
Worcester:
add Bennett Stockdale, F acquired from Indy 2/21
