ECHL Transactions - February 24

February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 24, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Garrett Johnson, G

Norfolk:

Talor Joseph, G

Utah:

Connor Senken, D

Worcester:

Benjamin Lindberg, D

Bennett Stockdale, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Tucson

Florida:

add Kurtis Henry, D signed contract

add Ben Brar, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve 2/23

Kansas City:

add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Vally

delete Jackson Berezowski, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Cam Morrison, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

delete Tanner Schachle, F traded to Worcester

Savannah:

delete Riley Hughes, F recalled by Charlotte

Tahoe:

add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson 2/23

delete Joshua Welte, G released as emergency backup goalie 2/23

Toledo:

delete Tyler Spezia, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 2/23

Worcester:

add Bennett Stockdale, F acquired from Indy 2/21

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.