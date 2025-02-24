Florida Everblades Announce Margaritaville and Hispanic Heritage Jersey Auctions

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host two virtual auctions on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys this week for both Margaritaville Night and Hispanic Heritage Night. The auctions will open Tuesday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys designed by artist Carlos Solano, on Saturday, March 1st at 7:00 p.m. for Hispanic Heritage Night at Hertz Arena as they face the South Carolina Stingrays. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

On Friday, February 28th, the Everblades will don Margaritaville themed jerseys. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free Dash auction app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction will close.

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 1st. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, March 1st. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 2nd.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jersey in-game at the DASH table in front of section 108.

