Americans Weekly

February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-30-7-2), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped all three games last week in Kansas City. The Americans have lost 10 straight games heading into this week's three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Last Week's Record: 0-3

Overall record: 13-30-7-2

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, February 19th Allen 3 at Kansas City 3, Final

Friday, February 21st Allen 3 at Kansas City 6, Final

Saturday, February 22nd Allen 1 at Kansas City 2, Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Friday, February 28th, 2025

Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 9:30 PM CST

Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters

Time: 5:00 PM CST

Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists - (31) Kyle Crnkovic

Points - (47) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (15) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Hudson Wilson and Mark Duarte

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Miko Matikka and Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Overtime Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (80) Nick Isaacson

Plus/Minus - (+1) Kamerin Nault

Shots on Goal - (135) Mark Duarte

Points per game (0.92) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.911) Luke Richardson

Goals against average (3.20) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (7) *Dylan Wells

*In the American Hockey League (Tucson)

Americans Notables:

- The Americans have dropped 10 straight games (0-9-0-1).

- Allen is 3-7-0-2 in overtime games.

- The Americans are 7-9-4-2 when scoring first.

- Allen is 0-1-1-0 lifetime against Tahoe.

- The Americans are allowing a league-high 4.19 goals per game.

- Allen is 10-1-2-1 when leading after two periods.

- Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with seven power play goals.

- Americans rookie Miko Matikka scored his first professional goal on Friday night in KC.

- Mark Duarte, Miko Matikka and J.C. Brassard are all on a two-game point streak.

- The Americans will play three games this week in the Pacific Time Zone.

- The Americans have lost 10 straight road games.

- Nick Isaacson leads the Americans with 80 penalty minutes.

- Mark Duarte leads the team in shots on goal with 135.

- Spencer Asuchak was placed on the 14-day IR (2/22/25).

- The Americans are tied with Utah and Adirondack for the fewest road wins in the league with seven (7-15-3-1)

- Allen's power play ranks 16th overall at 19.1 % (30-for-157).

This Week's Schedule:

Monday, February 24th

Practice: 10:30 AM

Tuesday, February 25th

Practice: 10:30 AM

Wednesday, February 26th

Practice: 10:30 AM

Thursday, February 27th

Travel Day to Tahoe

Friday, February 28th

Game Day Skate: 1:15 PM CST

Allen at Tahoe 9:30 PM CST

Saturday, March 1st

Game Day Skate: 1:15 PM CST

Allen at Tahoe 9:00 PM CST

Sunday, March 2nd

Allen at Tahoe 5:00 PM CST

