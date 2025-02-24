Americans Weekly
February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-30-7-2), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped all three games last week in Kansas City. The Americans have lost 10 straight games heading into this week's three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.
Last Week's Record: 0-3
Overall record: 13-30-7-2
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, February 19th Allen 3 at Kansas City 3, Final
Friday, February 21st Allen 3 at Kansas City 6, Final
Saturday, February 22nd Allen 1 at Kansas City 2, Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Friday, February 28th, 2025
Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 9:30 PM CST
Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 9:00 PM CST
Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Opponent: Tahoe Knight Monsters
Time: 5:00 PM CST
Location: Tahoe Blue Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak
Assists - (31) Kyle Crnkovic
Points - (47) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (15) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Hudson Wilson and Mark Duarte
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Miko Matikka and Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Overtime Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts
Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (80) Nick Isaacson
Plus/Minus - (+1) Kamerin Nault
Shots on Goal - (135) Mark Duarte
Points per game (0.92) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.911) Luke Richardson
Goals against average (3.20) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (7) *Dylan Wells
*In the American Hockey League (Tucson)
Americans Notables:
- The Americans have dropped 10 straight games (0-9-0-1).
- Allen is 3-7-0-2 in overtime games.
- The Americans are 7-9-4-2 when scoring first.
- Allen is 0-1-1-0 lifetime against Tahoe.
- The Americans are allowing a league-high 4.19 goals per game.
- Allen is 10-1-2-1 when leading after two periods.
- Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with seven power play goals.
- Americans rookie Miko Matikka scored his first professional goal on Friday night in KC.
- Mark Duarte, Miko Matikka and J.C. Brassard are all on a two-game point streak.
- The Americans will play three games this week in the Pacific Time Zone.
- The Americans have lost 10 straight road games.
- Nick Isaacson leads the Americans with 80 penalty minutes.
- Mark Duarte leads the team in shots on goal with 135.
- Spencer Asuchak was placed on the 14-day IR (2/22/25).
- The Americans are tied with Utah and Adirondack for the fewest road wins in the league with seven (7-15-3-1)
- Allen's power play ranks 16th overall at 19.1 % (30-for-157).
This Week's Schedule:
Monday, February 24th
Practice: 10:30 AM
Tuesday, February 25th
Practice: 10:30 AM
Wednesday, February 26th
Practice: 10:30 AM
Thursday, February 27th
Travel Day to Tahoe
Friday, February 28th
Game Day Skate: 1:15 PM CST
Allen at Tahoe 9:30 PM CST
Saturday, March 1st
Game Day Skate: 1:15 PM CST
Allen at Tahoe 9:00 PM CST
Sunday, March 2nd
Allen at Tahoe 5:00 PM CST
GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans in action
(Parker Johnson)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2025
- Thunder Weekly, February 24, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings' Receive Defenseman Christian Felton on Loan from Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Garin Bjorklund Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Bjorklund Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Glads Defeated by Swamp Rabbits, 8-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 24 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 19 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 19: February 24, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.