Glads Defeated by Swamp Rabbits, 8-2

February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GREENVILLE, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (23-24-5-2) lost to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-23-5-2) by a final score of 8-2 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ethan Haider was between the pipes for the Gladiators for his first start since February 8th, while rookie Kolby Hay made his second consecutive start for Greenville.

Greenville jumped all over the Glads early, scoring the first five goals of the contest. Kaleb Lawrence (7th), John Parker-Jones (6th), Bryce Brodzinski (16th), Carter Savoie (18th), and Quinn Olson (6th) all scored before Atlanta had gotten on the board.

Down 5-0 and on the power-play, the Gladiators broke through against Kolby Hay, as Chad Nychuk (4th) one-timed a power-play goal into the net following a sweet set-up from Jackson Pierson.

After Greenville defender Tristan De-Jong went to the sin bin for tripping, Gladiator forward Alex Campbell (2nd) flung a shot towards the net from atop the zone, that found its way through a pile of bodies and in.

In the final frame, the Swamp Rabbits continued to fill the stat sheet, as Bryce Brodzinski (17th) fired his second goal of the game past Ethan Haider.

Greenville defenseman Chandler Romeo (1st) and Jake Flynn (3rd) also scored in the third period, putting Greenville ahead 8-2.

Ethan Haider made 24 saves on 32 shots in the loss for the Gladiators, while on the other side, Kolby Hay earned his first professional win stopping 34 of 36 for the Swamp Rabbits.

