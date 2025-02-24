K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Responds, Preps for Trio of Pivotal Home Games

February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings look to continue surge with 269 (Weds.), Wizards, Wands & Wings (Fri.) and Mascot Madness (Sun.) this week

OVERALL RECORD: 20-26-2-1

LAST WEEK: 2-0-1-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-26-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play four games this week with three at Wings Event Center.

First, the K-Wings host the Adirondack Thunder for 269 Night/Winning Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Then, Kalamazoo hosts the Iowa Heartlanders for Wizards, Wands & Wings Night at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center. On Saturday, the K-Wings head to Fort Wayne to face the Komets before hosting Fort Wayne Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center for Mascot Madness.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-0-1-0 (4-1, 3-2, 2-3 (OT)).

First, Kalamazoo beat Reading at home Wednesday, 4-1. The K-Wings' special teams were outstanding in the game, going 3-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. After the Royals scored first, Lee Lapid (5, 6) scored two power-play goals later in the first period to take the lead. Max Humitz (9) added another power-play goal early in the third, with Ryan Cox (6) scoring the final goal of the game. Hunter Vorva (2-2-0-0) was strong in his first start in over a month, making 30 saves in the victory.

Then, the K-Wings scored three third-period goals to beat Toledo on the road Friday, 3-2. The Walleye scored first in the opening frame. After a scoreless stretch of more than 45 minutes, Lee Lapid (7) got Kalamazoo on the board to tie the game. Luc Salem (4) then gave the K-Wings the lead, and Luke Morgan (2) scored the game-winning goal. Toledo scored to get back within one, but couldn't net the equalizer. Hunter Vorva (3-2-0-0) made 31 saves in the win.

Finally, Kalamazoo and Toledo battled to overtime on Saturday with the Walleye squeaking away on top in extra time. Blake Christensen (6) opened the scoring in the game in the first, and Toledo answered later in the frame to tie the score 1-1. Drake Pilon (2) put the K-Wings back on top in the third, but the Walleye answered quickly to set up the overtime winner. Jonathan Lemieux (9-15-2-0) was outstanding in net, making 30 saves in the overtime defeat.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays three games at Wings Event Center this week.

The K-Wings host Adirondack for 269 Night/Winning Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's another party in the 269, presented by Honor Credit Union, as Kalamazoo welcomes in the Adirondack Thunder for some midweek action. It's a Winning Wednesday, which means if the K-Wings win, you win a ticket to the next K-Wings midweek game. You can also enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

Kalamazoo then hosts Iowa for Wizards, Wands & Wings at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center, presented by Schupan. Get ready for a magical evening of hockey, and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs for $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light! Make sure to stick around after the game for the Specialty Jersey auction (House Ravenclaw), with the proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan.

The Wizards, Wands & Wings ticket package is back this year! Join us, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, as the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders, and get 4 tickets, 4 lightning bolt necklaces and 1 free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.

Finally, the K-Wings host Fort Wayne for Mascot Madness on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Slappy has invited all his friends to Wings Event Center for this one, and he wants to see you too! Plus, stick around after the game for a postgame skate on the ice!

RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 19 - Reading at Kalamazoo (4-1 W) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (19-26-1-1) surged from behind with stellar special teams to beat the Reading Royals (18-22-7-1) Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 4-1. Reading scored first at the 4:34 mark of the first. Lee Lapid (5) responded with a power-play goal at the 10:04 mark. Another power play strike by Lapid (6) put the K-Wings ahead at 19:08 of the opening frame. Max Humitz (9) added on Kalamazoo's third power-play tally at the 1:01 mark of the third period. Ryan Cox (6) added more insurance to the lead with a goal at the 16:50 mark to finish the game's scoring. Hunter Vorva (2-2-0-0) was sharp in net, making 30 saves for the victory. The K-Wings went 3-for-4 on the power play, 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and won the shot total (32-31).

Friday, Feb. 21 - Kalamazoo at Toledo (3-2 W) Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

The Kalamazoo Wings (20-26-1-1) exploded in the third to take down the Toledo Walleye (32-13-6-1) Friday at Huntington Center, 3-2. Toledo scored first at the 1:38 mark of the opening frame on the power play. After a scoreless stretch of more than 45 minutes, Lee Lapid (7) tied the game for Kalamazoo at the 6:54 mark of the third. Just 43 seconds later, Luc Salem (4) scored to put the K-Wings in front. Luke Morgan (2) scored the game-winning goal at the 17:34 mark. The Walleye answered with a goal just 24 seconds later to make it 3-2, but couldn't net the equalizer down the stretch. Hunter Vorva (3-2-0-0) earned his second consecutive victory with a strong performance in net, stopping 31 of 33 shots faced and going 17-of-17 in the second.

Saturday, Feb. 22 - Kalamazoo at Toledo (3-2 OTL) Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

The Kalamazoo Wings (20-26-2-1) went toe-to-toe with the Toledo Walleye (33-13-6-1), falling 3-2 in overtime Saturday at Huntington Center. The game goes in the books as the fourth straight meeting between the two decided by one goal, as the Walleye scored the game-winning goal 10 seconds into the extra frame. Blake Christensen (6) opened the scoring at the 1:12 mark of the first. Toledo answered with a power-play goal at the 6:38 mark. After a physical, scoreless middle frame, Drake Pilon (2) put the K-Wings back on top at the 9:36 mark of the third. Just 21 seconds later, Toledo notched the equalizer to set up the OT winner. Jonathan Lemieux (9-15-2-0) put up an outstanding performance in net for Kalamazoo, making 30 saves in the overtime loss.

ON THE MOVE

Feb. 18 - Abbotsford (AHL) recalls goaltender Jonathan Lemieux from Kalamazoo

Feb. 18 - Kalamazoo trades defenseman Theo Calvas to Maine for future considerations

Feb. 19 - Vancouver (NHL) recalls rookie forward Josh Bloom from Kalamazoo and reassigns him to Abbotsford (AHL)

Feb. 19 - Abbotsford (AHL) recalls forward Ben Berard from Kalamazoo

Feb. 20 - Abbotsford (AHL) loans goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to Kalamazoo

Feb. 23 - Vancouver (NHL) recalls rookie defenseman Christian Felton from Kalamazoo and reassigns him to Abbotsford (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Forward Lee Lapid recorded his second multi-goal game of the season on Wednesday

Forward Luke Morgan recorded his first game-winning goal of the season Friday

Goaltender Hunter Vorva earned back-to-back victories on Wednesday & Friday

TEAM TRENDS

16-4-0-0 when scoring at least three goals

5-0-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal and not allowing a power-play goal

19-8-2-1 when allowing three goals or less

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 29 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 13 - Ben Berard*

ASSISTS: 21 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +14 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 54 - Collin Saccoman

PP GOALS: 4 - Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 5 - Ben Berard*

SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Bloom*

GW GOALS : 3 - Ben Berard*, Ted Nichol

SHOTS : 112 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 9 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.27 - Ty Young*

SAVE %: .934 - Ty Young*

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/11 (27.3%)

This Season - 18/139 (12.9%) | No. 28 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 8/10 (80.0%)

This Season - 119/154 (77.3%) | No. 25 (ECHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.