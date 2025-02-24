Hughes Recalled

February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today forward Riley Hughes has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers.

Hughes, 24, has scored 14 goals and nine assists in 20 games this season with Savannah. In the AHL this season, the Westwood, MA, native has notched two goals and five assists in 22 outings.

Following a five-year collegiate career at Northeastern University and Ohio State University, Hughes turned pro last March with the Iowa Heartlanders. He recorded four points (three goals, one assist) in 12 appearances in Iowa. In May, he signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Checkers.

