Thunder Weekly, February 24, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita traveled out west to Boise this past weekend. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, February 21

Wichita at Idaho, 5-3 W

Saturday, February 22

Wichita at Idaho, 5-4 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 28

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. QuikTrip Buy In and Toyota Community Night. Buy Tickets

Saturday, March 1

Kansas City at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Bluey and Bingo, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Pucks and Pups, presented by IHOP. Paint and Sip On the Ice, presented by Paint the Towne. Learn more HERE

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin **

WICHITA

HOME: 18-10-1-1

AWAY: 12-7-3-0

OVERALL: 30-17-4-1

Last 10: 6-2-2-0

Streak: 3-0-1-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 65 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 24

Assists: Bates, 41

Points: Stinil, 58

+/-: Bates, +31

PIM: Boucher, 85

WILD WEST - Wichita headed out west for its only two meetings on the road in the season series against Idaho. The Thunder won on Friday night, 5-3, and lost in overtime on Saturday, 5-4. Wichita won the season series against Idaho, going 3-0-1 in the four meetings. The Thunder sit in third place entering the week, one point behind Tulsa.

EN FUEGO - Wichita's offense has been on fire, racking up 46 goals in its last eight games. The Thunder have scored four or more goals in 25 of their 52 games this season. Wichita is tied for second in goals scored (191) and third for goals scored per game (3.67).

20 - Three Thunder players have hit the 20-goal plateau so far this season. Kobe Walker became the third over the weekend, netting two on Saturday night. He has points in his last 10 games, which tied a season high for consecutive points scored by a Thunder player. Walker has six points (5g, 1a) in his last three.

MILESTONE WATCH - Jay Dickman has six goals in his last four games. He is five away from setting a new career high for goals in a season (24) and three shy of 300 ECHL points. Dickman is second in the league with 11 power-play goals.

HELPING HAND - Peter Bates has assists in his last four games. He has at least two points in four straight. Bates leads the league with 41 helpers and tied for third with a +31 rating.

CZECH MATE - Michal Stinil is having one of his best offensive seasons. The Decin, Czechia native has five points over the weekend, including a goal and three assists on Saturday. Stinil is averaging 1.35 points per game, which leads the league for players who have played 40 or more games.

SEVEN - Joe Carroll has points in seven straight games (5g, 8a). He has two or more points in three straight, including three helpers on February 15 against Tahoe.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita has scored power-play goals in four-straight games and has recorded two power-play goals in three its last four. Over that stretch, the Thunder are 7-for-15, which is good for 46.7%.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch is 4-0-1 in his last five starts and has seen 40 or more shots in four of those outings...Jeremie Bucheler is first in power-play assists by a rookie (14) and first with 16 power-play points, also by a rookie...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.67)...Wichita is 20-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 16-11-4-1 when being outshot by its opponent...

Join us on Friday, February 28 for QT Buy In Night. Head over to any Wichita-area QuikTrip location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers. Fans will need to redeem the vouchers for an actual ticket to the game. This can be done at the Thunder office, box office or the night of the game. Fans can also go online to get their tickets.

Bluey is returning to INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, March 1 and she is bringing Bingo with her, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. Get our Bluey four pack, which includes four goal zone tickets and two Bluey themed sticks for just $80. Click HERE to purchase today.

March 1 is also our final Pucks 'N Pups Night. Bring your furry friend with you to the game, presented by IHOP. Fans will need to click HERE to get their human and dog ticket. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit the Kansas Humane Society and Beauty & Beasts.

