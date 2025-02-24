K-Wings' Receive Defenseman Christian Felton on Loan from Canucks
February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Christian Felton has been reassigned from Abbotsford (AHL) and loaned to Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL).
Felton, 25, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 185-pound, Medina, OH native who has played 10 games with Abbotsford this season. The defenseman has played six games for Kalamazoo this season and possesses a plus-1 rating.
The rookie scored three goals with four assists and four penalty minutes last season at Merrimack College (NCAA). Felton played three seasons at Merrimack after one at Bentley University, finishing his collegiate career with seven goals, 10 assists and 34 penalty minutes in 98 games played.
Kalamazoo hosts the Adirondack Thunder (17-29-2-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
