Kansas City Mavericks Continue Giving the Basics Partnership with Volunteer Event
February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Kansas City, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks continued their commitment to making a difference in the community with a visit to Giving the Basics on February 24. Three Mavericks players, including Victor Ostman, Daniel Amesbury, and David Cotton, toured the facility and helped package hygiene products for individuals in need.
This event continued to showcase the partnership between the Mavericks and Giving the Basics. During this month, fans were encouraged to donate essential hygiene items at home games. Over the course of February, the Mavericks collected more than 500 physical items and raised over $700 in monetary donations. Every dollar donated allows Giving the Basics to provide three times the amount in essential products, helping even more families in need.
Hygiene items such as laundry detergent, shampoo, and deodorant are not covered by government assistance programs, leaving many without access to everyday necessities. Since 2011, Giving the Basics has been working to fill that gap, providing personal care products to more than 300,000 adults, children, and families across the Kansas City community and beyond each month.
The Mavericks are proud to partner with Giving the Basics for the second straight season and remain dedicated to supporting those in need. With two home games remaining this month, there's still time for fans to contribute by bringing in donations or making a monetary gift. To learn more about Giving the Basics and how you can help, visit givingthebasics.org.
With the Mavericks' continued success, GM/Head Coach Tad O'Had is now just two wins away from becoming the winningest head coach in franchise and Kansas City pro hockey history. The next chance to witness history comes at home this Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Friday, Feb. 28, when the Mavericks take on the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena. Don't miss out-secure your tickets now at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825!
