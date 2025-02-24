Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears had its unbeaten streak snapped at a season-long, 10-straight games in a 4-1 loss Thursday night to the Jacksonville Icemen. The Bears have five games remaining in their longest home stand of the season, with two games this week against Jacksonville Wednesday and Greenville on Friday.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, February 26 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM

Friday, February 28 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7PM - Pickleball Night presented by Orlando Squeeze

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 27-19-10-0 (.571)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-1-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 47 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 22 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 28 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 170 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +19

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, February 19 vs. Atlanta Gladiators: 2-3 OTL

The Solar Bears dropped just their third game of the season when leading after two periods in a 3-2 overtime loss to Atlanta Wednesday night. Orlando held a 2-1 lead going into the third on goals from Kelly Bent and Ryan Verrier, but a third period tally from Chad Nychuk tied the game. In overtime, Atlanta goaltender Drew DeRidder stole the show with three huge saves to keep Atlanta in the game. Derek Topatigh recorded the game-winning goal at 6:25 of overtime to give the Gladiators the extra point.

Thursday, February 20 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 1-4 L

The Orlando Solar Bears had their 10-game unbeaten streak snapped with a 4-1 regulation loss Thursday. Orlando trailed 3-0 headed to the third period when they got on the board with an Aaron Luchuk power play goal in the first minute. Unfortunately, that's as close as the Solar Bears would get as Liam Coughlin added his second goal of the game to give the Icemen a 4-1 win. Justin Close made 28 saves in the win for Jacksonville.

BITES:

Matt Carkner coached his 200th ECHL game Thursday night vs. JAX.

Spencer Kersten is third in rookie points (46) and goals (22)

Kelly Bent is second in penalty minutes (170)

Aaron Luchuk is tied for 14th in the ECHL in points (47).

Tyler Bird has 99 professional assists.

Orlando is first at home on the penalty kill (88.3%)

Orlando is 15-0-3 when leading after two periods this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 30 GP, 17-6-6, .918%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 39 GP, 14g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 33 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 22 GP, 9-8-4, .882%

