South Carolina's Bjorklund Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Garin Bjorklund of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 17-23.
Bjorklund went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .980 in two appearances last week.
The 22-year-old made 25 saves in a 5-1 win against Greenville on Friday and stopped all 23 shots in a 3-0 victory over Worcester on Sunday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Washington, Bjorklund is 14-3-3 in 21 appearances with the Stingrays this season and ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.00 goals-against average and fourth with a .928 save percentage.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Bjorklund has seen action in 49 career ECHL games with South Carolina going 29-14-4 with two shutouts, a 2.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.
Prior to turning pro, Bjorklund appeared in 96 career games for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League where he was 40-48-4 with three shutouts, a 3.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Garin Bjorklund
