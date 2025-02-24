Stingrays Weekly Report- February 24

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays won three of their four games last week and sit in second place in the ECHL's South Division. Today, they fly to Fort Myers ahead of a three-game set against league-leading Florida Everblades beginning this Wednesday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 33-13-3-2 LAST WEEK: 3-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 19 vs Worcester Railers | 4-0 W

The Stingrays blanked the Worcester Railers 4-0 in front of a season-high 9,108 fans on the team's annual Education Day game. The crowd was the largest school day crowd in Stingrays franchise history. Jacob Graves, Kyler Kupka, Connor Moore, and Josh Wilkins scored for South Carolina, and goaltender Seth Eisele recorded his third shutout of the season with a 24-save performance. The win was South Carolina's fourth consecutive victory.

Friday, February 21 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-1 W

The Stingrays earned a 5-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of over 4,000 fans on Friday night in the team's inaugural Vinyl Night game. Jordan Klimek (2), Alexander Suzdalev, Josh Wilkins, and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 25 of 26 shots in the win. Klimek's goals were his first two tallies of the season.

Saturday, February 22 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 2-1 L

The Stingrays saw their five-game win streak snapped with a 2-1 loss against the Atlanta Gladiators in front of over 8,000 fans on Star Wars night, presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate. Jace Isley scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 24 of 26 shots in the loss.

Sunday, February 23 vs Worcester Railers | 3-0 W

The Stingrays shut out the Worcester Railers for the second time this week, this time by a 3-0 score. The shutout was the first of the season for goaltender Garin Bjorklund, who made 23 saves in the victory. Erik Middendorf recorded two points in the afternoon game, both of which were assists.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka* (26)

Assists: Austin Magera (28)

Points: Kyler Kupka* (51)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka* (+25)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur* (128)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (9)

Wins: Seth Eisele, Garin Bjorklund (14)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.96)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.928)

* Kupka is currently with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers

*Nachbaur is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 25 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 pm EST

Friday, February 28 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, March 1 at Florida Everblades | 7:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

HITTING THE ROAD- After six consecutive home games, the Rays will hit the road for their next five games, with matchups against Florida, Orlando, and Savannah over the next two weeks.

GOALIES GETTING IT DONE- Goaltenders Garin Bjorklund and Seth Eisele each earned a shutout this past week. The Stingrays have now shut out their opponent four times this season.

KUPKA CALLED UP- Rookie forward Kyler Kupka signed a PTO with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Saturday and played in Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ontario Reign on Sunday. Kupka leads all ECHL rookies with 26 goals this season.

