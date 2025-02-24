Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 19: February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 33-13-7-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 19 at Cincinnati (5-4 Loss)

February 21 vs. Kalamazoo (3-2 Loss)

February 22 vs. Kalamazoo (3-2 Win/OT)

February 23 vs. Iowa (3-2 Loss/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 28 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

March 1 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend Recap: The Toledo Walleye took three of eight possible points, bringing a long, tough stretch of seven games in ten days and four games in five days to a close. The Fish suffered a pair of regulation losses to start the week, falling 5-4 to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday and 3-2 on Friday to the Kalamazoo Wings. The Walleye rallied back for a 3-2 overtime victory against the Wings on Saturday, before suffering the opposite end of the same score, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday. The Walleye head into the new week at 33-13-7-1, totaling 74 points. Toledo sits third overall in the ECHL standings, while remaining atop the Western Conference with a one-point lead over Kansas City (73), and a seven-point hold onto the Central Division lead over the Iowa Heartlanders (67).

Super Sam: Forward Sam Craggs is on fire as of late, collecting ten points (5G, 5A) over his seven-game point streak. Craggs has used his strong stretch to boost his season total to 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 total points.

Special Team Spectacles: The Toledo Walleye power play unit has been spectacular as of late and this season. The Walleye power play unit is 10/30 (33.3%) over their last ten games. Toledo is tied with Trois-Rivieres for the top spot in the ECHL with a 26.5% power play conversion.

Selling 61: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 61 games. The sellout streak exceeds the full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders. Over the sellout streak, Toledo has welcomed over 487,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 7,986 fans and 107% arena capacity.

A 75 Square-Off: The Toledo Walleye will take a breather before another big stretch of games, beginning with a home-and-home series against the Cincinnati Cyclones this weekend. The series begins in Cincinnati at the Heritage Bank Center on Friday, before the two teams battle in the Huntington Center on Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Carson Bantle (3G, 3A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-1-0, 3.03 GAA, .893 SVP)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.