Worcester Railers HC Regular Season Has Been Suspended Due to COVID-19

WORCESTER, MA- The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Michael G. Myers(@Myzie35) officially announced today that the ECHL(@ECHL) has suspended play until further notice due to the concerns of the coronavirus.

The Worcester Railers will not play their scheduled home games at the DCU Center on Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15 as the regular season has been suspended until further notice. The Worcester Railers HC had 11 games left on their 2019-20 ECHL regular season schedule through April 5, which included seven games at the DCU Center in Worcester.

Because this decision was made so swiftly, the Worcester Railers HC is working on procedures to determine the best way to deliver credits and refunds to people who have purchased tickets for those games affected by the suspension. We will be communicating to our members, partners and other affected parties with additional information at a later date.

The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of the utmost importance. The Worcester Railers HC greatly appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time.

In addition, all community events, including Skate to Success, along with TRAX appearances have been postponed until a later date.

