Worcester Railers HC Regular Season Has Been Suspended Due to COVID-19
March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, MA- The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Michael G. Myers(@Myzie35) officially announced today that the ECHL(@ECHL) has suspended play until further notice due to the concerns of the coronavirus.
The Worcester Railers will not play their scheduled home games at the DCU Center on Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15 as the regular season has been suspended until further notice. The Worcester Railers HC had 11 games left on their 2019-20 ECHL regular season schedule through April 5, which included seven games at the DCU Center in Worcester.
Because this decision was made so swiftly, the Worcester Railers HC is working on procedures to determine the best way to deliver credits and refunds to people who have purchased tickets for those games affected by the suspension. We will be communicating to our members, partners and other affected parties with additional information at a later date.
The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of the utmost importance. The Worcester Railers HC greatly appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time.
In addition, all community events, including Skate to Success, along with TRAX appearances have been postponed until a later date.
For more information, please visit www.RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2020
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Suspends Play for the 2019-20 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Issue Statement on ECHL Suspension - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Postpone Green Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Echl Suspends 2019-20 Season - Allen Americans
- ECHL Suspends Play for 2019-20 Season - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Regular Season Has Been Suspended Due to COVID-19 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- Statement from Comc Ast Spectacor Regarding Maine Mariners Games - Maine Mariners
- Orlando Solar Bears Statement on ECHL Suspending Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Reading Royals
- Statement from the Adirondack Thunderon Suspension of ECHL Season - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Statement Regarding COVID-19 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - ECHL
- Christopher Brown Returns to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- LeBlanc Lifts Solar Bears to 3-1 Win over Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers HC Regular Season Has Been Suspended Due to COVID-19
- Worcester Railers HC Sign James Anderson and Michael Gillespie to ECHL Contracts
- Railers Find Lightning with 5-4 Victory over the Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Brent Beaudoin from Brown University
- Drew Callin Seals the Deal in Portland for 3-2 Overtime Victory