ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season

March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The ECHL has issued the following statement regarding the 2019-20 season:

"As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season for the safety of our Fans, Players, and Employees.

The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time."

The Steelheads will be contacting fans regarding tickets to upcoming games in the next few days. The Steelheads appreciate your patience as everyone works through this process, and please stay safe.

