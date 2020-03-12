K-Wings Postpone Green Ice Weekend

KALAMAZOO, MI - Per today's decision from the ECHL about the indefinite suspension of play due to the ongoing developments regarding COVID-19, the Kalamazoo Wings announced the postponement of the team's Green Ice Weekend that was scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Wings Event Center.

More information about ticket exchange and refund policy is forthcoming, pending further developments. Thank you for patience during this time.

The Kalamazoo Wings, along with the ECHL and the rest of its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in our community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.

