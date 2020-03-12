Echl Suspends 2019-20 Season

March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - Per the ECHL's statement today, the 2019-20 ECHL season has been suspended.

"As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season for the safety of our Fans, Players and Employees.

The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time."

If you have any questions, reach out to the Americans front office at 972-912-1000 or info@AllenAmericans.com. Ticket information will become available in the upcoming days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.