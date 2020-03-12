Growlers Issue Statement on ECHL Suspension

ST. JOHN'S, NL - We completely support the ECHL's decision to suspend our season until further notice. The health and safety of our fans, staff and players has always been, and always will be, our top priority.

The Newfoundland Growlers Hockey Club will provide more updates for future games as information becomes available. The Growlers are very grateful to our community of fans, friends, and family for their support through this season, and for their understanding as we face this unprecedented situation together.

The Growlers will be reaching out with additional information to our fans, partners, group leaders and other parties as details become available.

Original ECHL Media Release

PRINCETON, NJ - As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 season for the safety of our fans, players and employees.

The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governments to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.

