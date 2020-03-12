Christopher Brown Returns to Nailers

Christopher Brown with the Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Christopher Brown has returned to the Nailers from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Brown, 24, has enjoyed a solid rookie season in Wheeling, as he has recorded 11 goals, eight assists, and 19 points in 38 games. Christopher scored his first professional goal with the Nailers on October 25th against Tulsa, then went on an offensive tear in December, as he led the team with 13 points in 12 games. During his most recent stint, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native picked up one goal and one assist in four games, helping Wheeling to a 2-1-1 record during its 4-1-1 homestand to end January and begin February. Brown has now appeared in 16 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

