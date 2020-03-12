LeBlanc Lifts Solar Bears to 3-1 Win over Stingrays

March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Chris LeBlanc matched his season-high for points with three (1g-2a) and the Orlando Solar Bears (27-29-5-1) picked up a 3-1 win over the first-place South Carolina Stingrays (44-14-3-1) on Wednesday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

Orlando (60 points) moves to within two points of Atlanta (62 points; fourth place) and Greenville (62 points; third place).

Tad Kozun recorded his first goal with the Solar Bears - and his 13th of the season - at 13:38 of the first period with Orlando on the man advantage as he buried LeBlanc's rebound past Parker Milner to give Orlando a 1-0 lead.

With the Solar Bears on the penalty kill in the second period, Trevor Olson chipped the puck ahead to LeBlanc in the neutral zone, and the captain raced up the left side before snapping a shot past Milner at 17:38 for his 14th of the season, and Orlando's league-leading 17th shorthanded goal of the campaign.

After Cole Ully scored at 3:16 of the third period to spoil Clint Windsor's shutout bid, Olson sealed the game for Orlando with an empty-netter at 19:46 to earn his team-leading 20th of the season; Jimmy Huntington and LeBlanc earned the assists on the goal.

Windsor picked up his 15th victory of the campaign with 26 saves on 27 shots against; Milner took the loss with 32 stops on 34 shots.

THREE STARS:

1) Chris LeBlanc - ORL

2) Clint Windsor - ORL

3) Tad Kozun - ORL

OTHER NOTABLES:

LeBlanc's three points moved him to 95 points (34g-61a) in 173 career games with Orlando, tying him with Brett Findlay for fifth place on the team's career scoring list; his goal was Orlando's league-leading 17th shorthanded goal of the season

Olson's two points extended his point streak to four games (3g-3a); his goal moves him past Jacob Cepis and Brady Vail for sole possession of fourth on the team's career goal-scoring leaders

Windsor's win was his 19th career victory with the Solar Bears, moving him into a tie with Cal Heeter for fourth place on the franchise wins leaderboard

The win was Orlando's 12th and final meeting of the regular season with South Carolina; Orlando posted a 3-9-0-0 record in the head-to-head series

Michael Brodzinski suited up his 150th career ECHL game; the defenseman has 83 points (20g-63a) and 66 penalty minutes in 150 contests at the 'AA' level

NEXT GAME: Orlando visits the Florida Everblades on Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. to open up a stretch of two road games. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. for Noche Latina, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2020

LeBlanc Lifts Solar Bears to 3-1 Win over Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.