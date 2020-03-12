Orlando Solar Bears Statement on ECHL Suspending Season
March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears CEO Alex Martins has released the following statement:
"As we have said from the beginning, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners is our top priority and thus we fully support the ECHL's decision to postpone games. We are in contact with local health officials, the Orlando Magic and the ECHL as we closely monitor this public health crisis. During this period of increased focus on public health due to COVID-19, we are taking direction from the experts in the science and medical community, and we encourage all to practice common CDC hygiene guidelines."
The Solar Bears also announced that tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. Fans can log on to OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for ticket and future schedule information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2020
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Suspends Play for the 2019-20 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Issue Statement on ECHL Suspension - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Postpone Green Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Echl Suspends 2019-20 Season - Allen Americans
- ECHL Suspends Play for 2019-20 Season - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Regular Season Has Been Suspended Due to COVID-19 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- Statement from Comc Ast Spectacor Regarding Maine Mariners Games - Maine Mariners
- Orlando Solar Bears Statement on ECHL Suspending Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Reading Royals
- Statement from the Adirondack Thunderon Suspension of ECHL Season - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Statement Regarding COVID-19 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - ECHL
- Christopher Brown Returns to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- LeBlanc Lifts Solar Bears to 3-1 Win over Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.