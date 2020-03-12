Orlando Solar Bears Statement on ECHL Suspending Season

March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears CEO Alex Martins has released the following statement:

"As we have said from the beginning, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners is our top priority and thus we fully support the ECHL's decision to postpone games. We are in contact with local health officials, the Orlando Magic and the ECHL as we closely monitor this public health crisis. During this period of increased focus on public health due to COVID-19, we are taking direction from the experts in the science and medical community, and we encourage all to practice common CDC hygiene guidelines."

The Solar Bears also announced that tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. Fans can log on to OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for ticket and future schedule information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.