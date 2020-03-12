ECHL Suspends Play for 2019-20 Season
March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH-- Following the National Hockey League's announcement that it would pause the 2019-20 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the ECHL announced that it has suspended play of the 2019-20 season.
The Walleye will continue to work with the ECHL, our national, state and local officials to monitor the situation moving forward. This decision didn't come lightly, but one that is appropriate for the safety of our communities, fans, players and staff.
The Walleye will be reaching out with additional information to our FINatics, partners, group leaders and other parties as details become available.
