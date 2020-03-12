ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season for the safety of our Fans, Players, and Employees until further notice.

The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.

This afternoon's announcement includes the suspension of the Icemen's home games scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, and the team's road game at South Carolina on Sunday, March 15.

