ECHL Suspends Play for the 2019-20 Season

March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Following the National Hockey League's announcement that it would pause the 2019-20 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the ECHL announced that it has suspended play of the 2019-20 season.

The Walleye will continue to work with the ECHL, our national, state and local officials to monitor the situation moving forward. This decision didn't come lightly, but one that is appropriate for the safety of our communities, fans, players and staff.

The Walleye will be reaching out with additional information to our FINatics, partners, group leaders and other parties as details become available.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through this together. We look forward to seeing you back at the Huntington Center.

