ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season

March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL on Thursday released the following statement:

"As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season for the safety of our Fans, Players, and Employees.

The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time."

Fans should stay tuned to floridaeverblades.com and the team's Facebook and Twitter for more information regarding future schedule and tickets.

