Statement from Comc Ast Spectacor Regarding Maine Mariners Games

March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





In light of the ECHL's recent announcement, all Maine Mariners games at Cross Insurance Arena are postponed until further notice. We recognize that fans will have questions regarding their ticket purchases. We are asking fans to hold their tickets as we determine plans to reschedule events. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation and share information as it becomes available. We thank our fans for their patience and understanding during this time.

