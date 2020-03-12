ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season
March 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season for the safety of our Fans, Players, and Employees until further notice.
The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.
This afternoon's announcement includes the suspension of the Icemen's home games scheduled for Friday March 13 and Saturday March 14, and the team's road game at South Carolina on Sunday March 15.
Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will ne honored when the game is re-scheduled. If games are not played, or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or refund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2020
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Suspends Play for the 2019-20 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Issue Statement on ECHL Suspension - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Postpone Green Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Echl Suspends 2019-20 Season - Allen Americans
- ECHL Suspends Play for 2019-20 Season - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Regular Season Has Been Suspended Due to COVID-19 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- Statement from Comc Ast Spectacor Regarding Maine Mariners Games - Maine Mariners
- Orlando Solar Bears Statement on ECHL Suspending Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Reading Royals
- Statement from the Adirondack Thunderon Suspension of ECHL Season - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Statement Regarding COVID-19 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season - ECHL
- Christopher Brown Returns to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- LeBlanc Lifts Solar Bears to 3-1 Win over Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.