Worcester Railers Complete Future Considerations Trade
June 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the Wheeing Nailers have selected defenseman Phil Beaulieu to complete the future considerations trade which brought Max Johnson to Worcester on February 13th.
Beaulieu, 27, played in 39 games for the Railers, accumulating 17 points on 17 assists. He joined the Railers after spending the previous two seasons with the Allen Americans.
The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships for the 2023-24 season, mini-plans, and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
