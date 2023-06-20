ECHL Transactions - June 20
June 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 20, 2023:
Adirondack:
Delete Wayne Letourneau, D traded to Tulsa
Delete Matt Jennings, F traded to Idaho
Allen:
Delete Justin Young, F traded to Norfolk
Delete Jakov Novak, F traded to Norfolk
Atlanta:
Delete Josh Thrower, D traded to Norfolk
Delete Michal Mrazik, F traded to Cincinnati
Cincinnati:
Delete Cody Caron, F traded to Utah
Florida:
Delete Andrew Fyten, F traded to Wheeling
Delete Chris McKay, D traded to Wheeling
Delete Kody McDonald, F traded to Kalamazoo
Delete Nolan Kneen, D traded to Kalamazoo
Delete Ted Nichol, F traded to Kalamazoo
Idaho:
Delete Darren Brady, D traded to Reading
Iowa:
Delete Nick Nardella, F traded to Idaho
Delete Carson Denomie, F traded to Toledo
Jacksonville:
Delete Luke Lynch, F traded to Kalamazoo
Kansas City:
Delete Josh Elmes, D traded to Orlando
Delete John Schiavo, F traded to Reading
Maine:
Delete Sean Gulka, F traded to Wheeling
Orlando:
Delete Andrew McLean, D traded to Norfolk
Delete Luke McInnis, D traded to Indy
Rapid City:
Delete Keegan Iverson, F traded to Norfolk
Delete Troy Lajeunesse, F traded to Norfolk
Reading:
Delete T.J. Fergus, D traded to Rapid City
Savannah:
Delete Matt Brassard, D traded to Allen
Delete Troy Lajeunesse, F traded to Rapid City
South Carolina:
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D traded to Kalamazoo
Toledo:
Delete Charlie Curti, D traded to Norfolk
Delete Ryan Cox, F traded to Orlando
Tulsa:
Delete Wayne Letourneau, D traded to Rapid City
Delete Chris Perna, D traded to Orlando
Utah:
Delete Keaton Jameson, F traded to Norfolk
Wheeling:
Delete Ross Krieger, F traded to Idaho
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D traded to Savannah
Wichita:
Delete Connor Walters, D traded to Kalamazoo
Delete Chris McKay, D traded to Florida
Worcester:
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D traded to Wheeling
