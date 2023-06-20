ECHL Transactions - June 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 20, 2023:

Adirondack:

Delete Wayne Letourneau, D traded to Tulsa

Delete Matt Jennings, F traded to Idaho

Allen:

Delete Justin Young, F traded to Norfolk

Delete Jakov Novak, F traded to Norfolk

Atlanta:

Delete Josh Thrower, D traded to Norfolk

Delete Michal Mrazik, F traded to Cincinnati

Cincinnati:

Delete Cody Caron, F traded to Utah

Florida:

Delete Andrew Fyten, F traded to Wheeling

Delete Chris McKay, D traded to Wheeling

Delete Kody McDonald, F traded to Kalamazoo

Delete Nolan Kneen, D traded to Kalamazoo

Delete Ted Nichol, F traded to Kalamazoo

Idaho:

Delete Darren Brady, D traded to Reading

Iowa:

Delete Nick Nardella, F traded to Idaho

Delete Carson Denomie, F traded to Toledo

Jacksonville:

Delete Luke Lynch, F traded to Kalamazoo

Kansas City:

Delete Josh Elmes, D traded to Orlando

Delete John Schiavo, F traded to Reading

Maine:

Delete Sean Gulka, F traded to Wheeling

Orlando:

Delete Andrew McLean, D traded to Norfolk

Delete Luke McInnis, D traded to Indy

Rapid City:

Delete Keegan Iverson, F traded to Norfolk

Delete Troy Lajeunesse, F traded to Norfolk

Reading:

Delete T.J. Fergus, D traded to Rapid City

Savannah:

Delete Matt Brassard, D traded to Allen

Delete Troy Lajeunesse, F traded to Rapid City

South Carolina:

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D traded to Kalamazoo

Toledo:

Delete Charlie Curti, D traded to Norfolk

Delete Ryan Cox, F traded to Orlando

Tulsa:

Delete Wayne Letourneau, D traded to Rapid City

Delete Chris Perna, D traded to Orlando

Utah:

Delete Keaton Jameson, F traded to Norfolk

Wheeling:

Delete Ross Krieger, F traded to Idaho

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D traded to Savannah

Wichita:

Delete Connor Walters, D traded to Kalamazoo

Delete Chris McKay, D traded to Florida

Worcester:

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D traded to Wheeling

