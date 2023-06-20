Thunder Complete Future Considerations Trades with Idaho, Tulsa

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced that the club has dealt forward Matt Jennings to Idaho and defenseman Wayne Letourneau to Tulsa, who then sent him to Rapid City.

The moves complete Adirondack's "future considerations" trades from the 2022-23 season.

Letourneau, 24, had three goals and 18 assists for 21 points in 55 games this past season for the Thunder. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native added two points in four playoff games against Newfoundland.

Jennings, 26, recorded three points in 18 games after joining the Thunder following his collegiate career. The Buford, Georgia native also tallied two goals in five playoff games.

