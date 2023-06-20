Admirals Complete Future Considerations Trades

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced the following transactions were completed prior to Tuesday's 3 p.m. future considerations trade deadline:

Norfolk acquires forward Keaton Jameson from the Utah Grizzlies to complete the November 25, 2022 trade for Aaron Thow

Norfolk acquires defenseman Justin Young from the Allen Americans to complete the November 25, 2022 trade for Aidan Brown

Norfolk acquires defenseman Charlie Curti from the Toledo Walleye to complete the December 27, 2022 trade for Cédric Lacroix's ECHL playing rights

Norfolk acquires defenseman Andrew McLean from the Orlando Solar Bears to complete the January 3 trade for Clark Hiebert

Norfolk acquires forward Keegan Iverson from the Rapid City Rush to complete the February 5 trade for Jimmy Soper

Norfolk acquires forward Troy Lajeunesse from the Savannah Ghost Pirates

Norfolk acquires defenseman Josh Thrower from the Atlanta Gladiators to complete the February 18 trade for Billy Constantinou

Norfolk acquires forward Jakov Novak from the Allen Americans to complete the March 8 trade for Eric Williams

Jameson, 25, played in 71 games with Utah last season totaling 37 points (15g, 22a), which was sixth-best on the team. The Manitoba native joined the Fort Wayne Komets in 2021-22 playing in nine games before being sent to Utah where he finished the season.

Young, 25, finished his first full season as a professional with the Americans amassing 51 games in the regular season, then 10 in Allen's playoff run. The Alberta native played five seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and American International College. In his two years at AIC, Young won two conference championships.

Curti, 28, spent last season playing in 39 games with the Toledo Walleye. The blue-liner totaled 25 points (8g, 17a) in the regular season, then posted eight in their 12-game playoff run. The Minnesota native played four years of college hockey at Yale University. His first season as a professional came in 2019-20 with the Adirondack Thunder. That season, Curti led all Thunder defensemen with 31 points (11g, 20a). In 2021-22, he suited up for the Aalborg Pirates in Denmark. There, he posted 23 points in the regular season and captured a Danish Championship.

McLean, 28, is no stranger to the Admirals organization. After he finished his four-year collegiate career at Wisconsin Stevens-Point (NCAA-DIII), he signed with Norfolk in 2019-20. He played in one game (March 10, 2020 at Maine) before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Since then, McLean has made stops in Knoxville (SPHL), Orlando and Glasgow (EIHL).

Iverson, 27, recently completed his second season with Rapid City. In 67 games, the Minnesota native posted eight points (1g, 7a). The brunt of his work came in the physicality department, leading the Rush with 134 total penalty minutes and finishing fourth with 69 hits. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward was a third-round pick of the New York Rangers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Lajeunesse, 26, suited up for Savannah in 10 games last season and totaled eight points (2g, 6a). His campaign started by finishing his fifth year with the University of Prince Edward Island (USports). Lajeunesse was named to the USports (AUS) First-All Star Team. He also won the Don Wells Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike Player).

Thrower, 27, recently completed his third season with Atlanta in 2022-23. The six-year pro played two seasons with Allen from 2017 to 2019. In 2020-21, Thrower played in 32 games with Knoxville then returned to Atlanta the next season. The British Columbia native has played against Norfolk in his pro career 17 times. He has totaled 389 penalty minutes in his ECHL career.

Novak, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Draft. He joined the Americans in March after completing his five-year collegiate career. Novak spent three seasons at Bentley University then played his final two years at Northeastern University.

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

