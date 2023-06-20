Royals Complete Future Considerations Transactions

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Tuesday the completion of three future considerations trades. Season memberships, group and flex tickets are now available for the team's 22nd season by calling 610-898-7825 and visiting royalshockey.com.

Reading acquires John Schiavo, F from Kansas City: The Royals acquired forward John Schiavo from the Kansas City Mavericks to complete the future considerations trade for Reading that sent Jordan Timmons, F to Kansas City on February 28, 2023.

Schiavo, 29, has played eight seasons of professional hockey with parts of four seasons spent in the ECHL. The East Patchogue, New York, native played the 2022-23 season with Kansas City where he tallied 17 points (6g, 11a) and eight penalty minutes in 43 games

In his career, Schiavo has appeared in 119 games in the ECHL with Kansas City and the Missouri Mavericks, 192 games with the Macon Mayhem, Mississippi River Kings, Fayetteville Marksmen, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Evansville Thunderbirds, Quad City Storm and Huntsville Havoc in the SPHL, and 32 games with the Watertown Wolves and Danbury Titans of the FHL.

Reading acquires Darren Brady, D from Idaho: The Royals acquired defenseman Darren Brady from the Idaho Steelheads to complete the future considerations trade for Reading that sent Zane Franklin, F to Idaho on October 30, 2022.

Brady, 27, has played three seasons of professional hockey after four years at RIT. The Lake Orion, Michigan, native began the 2022-23 season with Idaho where he notched three assists before joining the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL). He notched nine points (3g, 6a) and 33 penalty minutes in 50 games with San Jose.

In his career, the six-foot blueliner has appeared in 52 games in the AHL with San Jose and the Abbotsford Canucks, 95 games with Idaho and the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL, and eight games with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL.

Reading sends T.J. Fergus, D to Rapid City: The Royals sent defenseman T.J. Fergus to the Rapid City Rush to complete the Future Considerations trade for Rapid City that sent Alec Butcher, F to Reading on August 23, 2022.

Fergus, 26, played in nine games for the Royals including six contests in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Oakville, Ontario native did not record a point with Reading.

