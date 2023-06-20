Ghost Pirates Finalize 2022-23 Future Considerations

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today three transactions that completed future considerations during the 2022-23 season.

Savannah has traded defenseman Matt Brassard to the Allen Americans, completing the futures portion of the Darian Skeoch transaction on July 25, 2022.

The Ghost Pirates have dealt forward Troy Lajeunesse to the Norfolk Admirals as part of a three-team trade with the Rapid City Rush that included Tristan Thompson on August 2, 2022.

Savannah has acquired the rights to defenseman Jack Van Boekel from the Wheeling Nailers as part of the T.J. Fergus trade on February 11, 2023.

Van Boekel, 27, spent 30 games with the Nailers in 2022-23, scoring two goals and adding three assists. The 6-foot-7 blueliner amassed 92 penalty minutes in his second full season in the ECHL.

Before joining Wheeling, Van Boekel played with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Idaho Steelheads in 2021-22. The Cambridge, ON native played collegiately at the University of Windsor (2017-20).

The Ghost Pirates will submit their Season-Ending Roster for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, June 22. The first day to sign contracts for the 2023-24 season is Friday, June 23.

