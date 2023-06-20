Growlers Restructure Front Office & Senior Management

June 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are pleased to announce the appointment of Kenny O'Leary as the new Vice President of Hockey Operations. Additionally, the organization welcomes Jonathan Loder as the Vice President of Revenue and Growth. These strategic additions to the management team aim to further enhance the Growlers' position as a dominant force in the hockey community.

Kenny O'Leary brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as the Vice President of Hockey Operations. Having previously held the position of Vice President of Business Operations, O'Leary's profound understanding of the Growlers' operations, combined with his passion for the sport, make him an ideal choice for this critical leadership role. With a proven track record of success, O'Leary will oversee all aspects of the team's hockey operations, working closely with players, coaches, and the management team to drive excellence on and off the ice.

"I am thrilled to step into my new role of Vice President Hockey Operations for the Growlers," said Kenny O'Leary. "I am honoured to continue my journey with this remarkable organization and contribute to the team's continued success. The Growlers have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with, and I look forward to playing a key role in shaping the team's future."

Joining the Growlers' management team alongside O'Leary is Jonathan Loder, assuming the position of Vice President of Revenue and Growth. Loder brings a wealth of experience in revenue generation, business development, and strategic planning. With a strong background in sports marketing and management, Loder will focus on expanding the Growlers' revenue streams and enhancing the team's growth initiatives.

"The Newfoundland Growlers have an incredible fan base and a strong foothold in the hockey industry," said Jonathan Loder. "I am excited to join this talented team and contribute to the organization's overall growth and success. By leveraging innovative strategies and forging new partnerships, we will ensure the Growlers continue to thrive both on and off the ice."

"We are delighted to announce Kenny O'Leary as our Vice President of Hockey Operations and to welcome Jonathan Loder as our Vice President of Revenue and Growth," said Dean MacDonald, Owner and Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment. "Kenny's dedication, expertise, and passion for the sport make him the perfect fit for his new role. With Jonathan's extensive experience in revenue generation, we are confident that he will contribute significantly to our growth and business development efforts.Together, their leadership will help propel the Growlers to new heights."

Management of the Newfoundland Growlers Hockey Club will now be guided by a formal Board of Directors that will be comprised of Dean MacDonald (Chair), Glenn Stanford (Vice Chair), Christian Somerton and Mike Duff. Each member of the board brings a unique skill set, industry experience and a true passion for the Newfoundland Growlers Hockey Club.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.