Solar Bears Announce Future Considerations Trades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced three trades today ahead of the future considerations trade deadline.

The Solar Bears have acquired forward Ryan Cox from the Toledo Walleye to complete the trade for Andrew Sturtz in December of 2022.

Orlando has traded defenseman Andrew McLean to the Norfolk Admirals to complete the trade that brought Clark Hiebert to the Solar Bears in January.

The Solar Bears have also dealt defenseman Luke McInnis to the Indy Fuel to complete the trade that brought Karl El-Mir to the Solar Bears in the summer of 2022.

Cox, 24, appeared in 12 games last season for Toledo, scoring 11 points (5g-6a). The 5-foot-11, 195-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta, Canada was named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 20-26, when Cox scored three goals and three assists in three games. Cox started his professional career on a five-game point streak that included three, multi-point games.

Prior to his professional career, Cox played collegiately at Niagara University. In five NCAA seasons that spanned 152 games, Cox scored 69 points (35g-34a). Following the 2018-19 season, Cox was named to the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) All-Academic Team. Cox competed in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for four seasons from 2014-2018, scoring 134 points (65g-68a) in 154 games.

McLean, 28, appeared in 54 games over two seasons for the Solar Bears, scoring 13 points (2g-11a). The Waterford, Michigan native joined the Glasgow Clan of the Elite Ice Hockey League (U.K.) in November. In total, McLean has appeared in 134 professional games between the ECHL, EIHL, and the SPHL.

Prior to his professional career, McLean won an NCAA Division III National Championship with University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point during the 2018-19 season.

McInnis, 24, appeared in 155 games over three seasons with the Solar Bears, scoring 56 points (10g-46a). The Hingham, Massachusetts native finished second in team scoring among defenseman this season with 25 points.

Prior to his professional career, McInnis played 132 games over four years at Boston College. In two of those seasons (2017-18, 2019-20) the Eagles were Hockey East Regular Season Champions. While playing in the USHL, McInnis was voted to the All-Rookie Second Team following the 2015-16 season.

OPENING NIGHT: The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 regular season on October 19 when they face the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

