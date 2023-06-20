Idaho Steelheads Announce Completions of Future Considerations Deals

June 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced the completion from four future consideration deals.

Receiving:

(F) Nick Nardella From Iowa ... Completes trade which sent (F) Michael Pastujov to Heartlanders.

(F) Matt Jennings From Adirondack ... Completes trade which sent (D) Matt Stief to Thunder.

(F) Ross Krieger From Wheeling ... Completes trade which sent (D) Jack Van Boekel to Nailers.

Dealt:

(D) Darren Brady From Reading ... Completes trade which sent (F) Zane Franklin to Steelheads.

Nardella, 24, signed an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Apr. 1 and tallied one assist in four games with the Cyclones. After being released from his ATO he then signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Iowa Heartlanders on Apr. 12 finishing the season skating in three games recording a hat trick in the final game of the regular season on Apr. 15 in a 4-2 win over Wheeling. The Rosemont, IL native played 32 games at Michigan Tech (NCAA) this past season tallying 14 points (1G, 13A). In three seasons with the Huskies from 2020-23 he accumulated 31 points (4G, 27A) in 83 career games. The 5-foot-10, 174lb forward is the son of Bob Nardella who was recently named Head Coach of the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jennings, 26, signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Adirondack Thunder on Mar. 10 and finished the season tallying six points (3G, 3A) in 18 regular season games. The Burford, GA native also played five playoff games with Adirondack adding two goals. The 5-foot-8, 173lb forward played 26 games at the University of St. Thomas (NCAA) where he recorded four points (2G, 2A). After three seasons at Ohio State University (NCAA) from 2018-21 where he skated 40 games for the Buckeyes, he transferred to St. Thomas for the 2021-22 campaign. In five seasons of college hockey from 2018-23 he accumulated 22 points (8G, 14A) in 101 career games and was a member of the 2018-19 Ohio State Big 10 Regular Season Championship team.

Krieger, 25, signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Wheeling Nailers on Mar. 10 and finished the season tallying six points (3G, 3A) in 12 games. The Pain Court, ON native played 27 games at the University of Toronto (USports) last season where he registered 18 points (12G, 6A). In three seasons at the University of Toronto from 2019-22 the 5-foot-10, 170lb forward notched 46 points (27G, 19A) in 67 career games. He won the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) championship with the North York Rangers in 2017.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23 and are due into the ECHL office by 1 p.m. (MT) this Thursday. The ECHL will release all Season-Ending Rosters at 9 a.m. (MT) on Friday, the same day players can begin signing contracts for the 2023-24 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.