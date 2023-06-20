Fuel Complete 2022-23 Future Considerations Trades

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Tuesday two transactions that satisfied future considerations owed from deals over the 2022-23 season.

Indy traded cash considerations to the Reading Royals, completing the futures portion of the trade where they acquired forward Sam Sternschein on December 20, 2022 (who was then traded to Wichita that day), and forward Jared Thomas whose rights were traded back to Indy from Reading on January 31, 2023.

Indy acquired defenseman Luke McInnis from the Orlando Solar Bears, completing the futures portion of the trade where forward Karl El-Mir went to Orlando prior to the 2022-23 season.

McInnis is a 24-year-old defenseman from Hingham, Massachusetts who has played the last three seasons with the Orlando Solar Bears, where he has tallied 56 points (10g-46a) in 155 games.

Prior to that, McInnis played four years for Boston College where he was a Hockey East Regular Season Champion twice in both the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons. He spent the 2015-16 season with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he scored 28 points (6g, 22a) in 58 games and was voted to the All-Rookie Second Team following that season.

Along with the rest of the ECHL, the Fuel will submit their Season-Ending Roster for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, June 22.

