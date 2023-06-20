Atlanta Gladiators Complete 2022-23 Future Considerations Trades

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced fulfillments on three (3) transactions from the 2022-23 season.

Atlanta has received cash considerations from the Toledo Walleye, to fulfill the transaction from November 30th, 2022, where the Gladiators traded forward Kameron Kielly to Toledo.

Atlanta has traded forward Josh Thrower to the Norfolk Admirals, completing the transaction from February 23rd, 2023, where the Gladiators acquired defenseman Billy Constantinou.

Atlanta has traded forward Michal Mrazik to the Cincinnati Cyclones, completing the future consideration portion of the trade where the Gladiators acquired defensemen Brayden Crowder on March 16th, 2023.

Along with the rest of the ECHL, the Gladiators will submit their season-ending roster for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, June 22nd.

