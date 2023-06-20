Americans Add a Defenseman, Trade Two Forwards to Norfolk

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), announced the completion of two futures deals on Tuesday.

The Americans sent forward Justin Young to Norfolk to complete the trade for forward Aidan Brown. The Americans also sent forward Jakov Novak to the Admirals to complete the trade for Eric Williams.

Allen also acquired defenseman Matt Brassard from Savannah as compensation for the Darian Skeoch trade last summer. The Barrie, Ontario native is a former Vancouver Canucks 7th Round Draft pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Americans will begin their 15th season of play this October. Allen opens the regular season on the road in Idaho for a two-game series on October 20th. The home opener is Saturday, October 28th.

