Grizzlies Send Jameson to Norfolk to Complete Trade

June 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Forward Keaton Jameson has been traded to the Norfolk Admirals to complete the future considerations part of the deal when the Grizzlies picked up defenseman Aaron Thow on November 26, 2022.

Jameson scored 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 71 games in the 2022-2023 season. Thow was a reliable defenseman for the Grizzlies in the 2022-2023 season, where he scored 7 goals and 14 assists in 57 games. Thow had a +15 rating in the final 28 games of the regular season.

The 2023-2024 regular season begins on Saturday, October 21st as the Grizzlies host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 pm. Go to utahgrizzlies.com for off-season news leading up to the upcoming season. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.