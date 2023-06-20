Mavericks Bring Back Associate Coach Riley Weselowski

June 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that Riley Weselowski has been promoted to associate coach and will return behind the bench for the 2023-24 ECHL season for his third season with the organization.

"We are so excited to have Riley returning to the Mavericks as Associate Coach," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "'Wes' has continued to help raise the bar in Kansas City and has been an incredible part of the coaching staff. He is a very knowledgeable hockey mind and the growth he has shown over the past two years has been great. Riley and I have a great vision for the Mavericks and we are so happy to have him and his family back in Kansas City."

Weselowski, 38, joined the Mavericks prior to the 2021-22 season after playing in more than 700 regular season and 81 postseason games across 12 ECHL and CHL seasons.

"I am grateful for this opportunity with one of the top organizations in the ECHL and am fortunate to be able to learn from one of the best coaches and general managers in the league in Tad O'Had," Weselowski said. "As someone who knows the league very well, one of the biggest reasons I wanted to coach in Kansas City was the potential I saw in this organization. Over the last two years, we have worked extremely hard to build a foundation that will allow Kansas City to be a force in the ECHL for years to come.

"Mavericks hockey has an unwavering synergy from top to bottom," Weselowski continued. "It starts with our Ownership and President, extends to our affiliates in Seattle and Coachella Valley and continues through the coaches' office and into the locker room. We are all driven by the same goal: to consistently build a team that Mavericks fans everywhere can be proud of."

With Weselowski as a part of the coaching staff, the Mavericks earned their first postseason victory in four years following the 2022-23 season. Kansas City went 34-30-6-2 and finished in third place in the Mountain Division.

Weselowski and the Mavericks begin their 15th season of professional hockey with the team's home opener on October 21 against the Wichita Thunder at 6:05 PM. Multi-game ticket plans for the 2023-23 season are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action and excitement! Single-game tickets will go on sale at a to-be-announced time this summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.