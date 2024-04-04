WooSox Postponed Again Today (Thursday) at Polar Park Due to Snow

Today's (Thursday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Buffalo Bisons at Polar Park has been postponed due to snow. There is currently about 3 inches of snow on the field with more to come this morning (please see attached photos).

Fans holding tickets for today (Thursday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.

Today is the first official snow-out at Polar Park and the second consecutive day the WooSox have been washed-out. It marks the first time in their 3-year (and one game) Polar Park history that they have had consecutive home games postponed. During their inaugural season of 2021 at Polar Park, the WooSox had a game on July 17 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre suspended due to rain (0-0 after 5-innings) and then the game the next day on July 18 postponed. And last year the WooSox season ended with two straight games canceled due to weather on September 23 and 24, 2024 at Lehigh Valley.

To prevent Worcester and Buffalo from having to play doubleheaders on consecutive days this week (the teams have a make-up doubleheader tomorrow from Wednesday's wash-out), today's postponement will be made-up as part of a doubleheader in either May or June when the WooSox make separate trips to Buffalo to face the Bisons...either from May 7-12 or from June 11-16.

As mentioned, these clubs already have a single-admission doubleheader scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) beginning at 3:35 pm. Both games will be 7-innings. Gates will open at 2:30 pm and UniBank Fireworks will follow at the conclusion of the second game.

In addition, the first 5,000 fans attending Friday's twin bill will receive a WooSox Tumbler featuring artwork of the Worcester skyline. Fans can enjoy free hot chocolate on Friday and then at every game in April and May when they bring their Tumbler to Polar Park.

The WooSox and Bisons (AAA-Toronto) are scheduled to play single games on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm to complete this abbreviated 5-game series at Polar Park.

The WooSox Team Store at Polar Park will be open regular hours today until 4:00 pm.

If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Worcester has begun their home schedule this week by playing one home game (Tuesday's 2-0 loss in 10-innings to Buffalo) and enduring two postponements since. So they are 0-1-2 thus far. The WooSox had a total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) last year due to weather. Five of the postponements came at Polar Park while six postponements and the three cancelations all came on the road. Worcester had only two home postponements all of 2022 after five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

