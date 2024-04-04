RailRiders Edged by Mets, 5-4

April 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped their much-anticipated 2024 home opener 5-4 against the Syracuse Mets. The RailRiders hit two home runs in the loss, including one from the #6 prospect Everson Pereira.

Pereira also showed off his defensive skills early, making a dazzling catch in the top of the second and running down a hard-hit ball by Syracuse's Luke Ritter at the warning track to keep the game scoreless.

Syracuse scored one run in the top of the third off a Mark Vientos single into left field, but Jeter Downs and Caleb Durbin ended the Mets threat with a 6-4 double play.

In the bottom half, Jordan Groshans doubled to reach. Caleb Durbin recorded his team-high fifth RBI of the season bringing in Groshans to tie things up.

Pereira continued to display his defensive skills with a wall climbing catch to rob Austin Allen ending the top of the fourth.

Pereira showed off his offensive power as well, leading off the bottom of the fourth with a 396-foot homerun over the left center field wall breaking the tie to put the RailRiders up 2-1. Jeter Downs continued the homers two batters later sending a slider 409-feet over the right center field fence giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-1 advantage.

Edgar Barclay pitched 4.1 innings for the RailRiders giving up one run and striking out four. Anthony Misiewicz worked the mound in relief striking out both batters he faced to end the frame. With runners on the corners, Misiewicz would get out of the jam in the top of the sixth with back-to-back strikeouts.

After Pereira walked in the sixth, Jose Rojas slapped a single to right field moving Pereira to third. Pereira scored off a Luis Torrens sacrifice fly for a 4-1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.

In the ninth inning, Mets Mark Vientos hit a two run double off the Clayton Andrews making it 4-3. Andrews loaded the bases and was relieved by Oddanier Mosqueda who's wild pitch allowed Ben Gamel to tie the game at four. Mosqueda walked the bases loaded sending Yolmer Sanchez across the plate making it 5-4 Mets heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Syracuse's Grant Hartwig earned the win with two innings pitched and one strikeout. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Clayton Andrews (0-2) took the loss with 1/3 of an inning walking four batters and allowing four runs on one hit.

The RailRiders continue their home series at PNC Field on Friday, April 4, against the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. Tickets and more information are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

