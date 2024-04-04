Plassmeyer's Punchouts, Offensive Outpouring Propel Indians to First Home Win in '24

April 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Southpaw Michael Plassmeyer spun a gem with 5.0 one-run innings and eight strikeouts to lead the Indianapolis Indians to their first win at Victory Field in 2024 on Thursday night over the Memphis Redbirds, 7-5.

Indians Record: 2-3

Memphis Record: 3-2

WP: Michael Plassmeyer (1-0)

LP: Victor Santos (0-1)

SV: Geronimo Franzua (1)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.