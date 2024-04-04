Crow-Armstrong, Pitching Staff Leads Iowa Past Toledo

DES MOINES, IA - Pete Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5, including a leadoff home run, and pushed the Iowa Cubs (3-3) to a 5-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (3-3) tonight at Principal Park.

Crow-Armstrong's leadoff homer was the first for the I-Cubs this season and first since Yonathan Perlaza on June 20, 2023 vs. Memphis.

Iowa extended their lead to 2-0 in the 4th inning on a sacrifice fly from Curt Casali. In the seventh, Crow-Armstrong stole third and advanced home to make it 3-0, Iowa.

Crow-Armstrong extended the I-Cubs lead again in the eighth as he drove in two runs with a double to give Iowa a 5-0 advantage.

Jace Jung got the Mud Hens on the board with a solo home run to cut the lead to 5-1.

Iowa's starting pitcher Thomas Pannone earned the win as he tossed 5.2 innings and allowed two hits with seven strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Thomas Pannone has worked 10.2 scoreless innings this season.

- Alexander Canario has doubled in three consecutive games.

- Pete Crow-Armstrong has tallied eight hits this season and six have gone for extra-bases (2-2B, 3-3B, HR).

Iowa will host Toledo on Friday for the fourth of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

