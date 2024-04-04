Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Thursday

April 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Today's home opener between the Rochester Red Wings and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

LHP MITCHELL PARKER will get the ball for the Red Wings in their home opener tomorrow, April 5, at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

This is the second time since 2005 that the Red Wings first three home openers have been postponed, the last time happening in 2018.

The series schedule will be as follows:

Friday, April 5: First Pitch at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: First Pitch at 1:05 p.m. Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: Game One starting at 1:05 p.m. Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Today's Winter Mittens giveaway, courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union, and the 2024 Magnet Schedule giveaway, courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services, have been rescheduled for tomorrow. The Eclipse Glasses giveaway, courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 6.

In honor of the Great North American Eclipse, the Rochester Red Wings and Lehigh Valley IronPigs will change their monikers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to the Rochester Moon Rocs and the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs.

Special food and beverage options will be available throughout the concourse, preparing fans for SOLARPALOOZA. Below is a preliminary list of the specialty items and where they are available:

Specialty food and beverage options:

Item Location Sold

Space Station Sundae Ice Cream Plus & Batter Up

Planetary Plate Homeplate

Nebula Nachos' various locations

Buzz's Pulled Pork Nachos Spikes' Big Red BBQ

Meteorites Mac & Cheese Spikes' Big Red BBQ

Solar Fries Pop N' Hots & Homeplate

Totality Black Lager The Dugout Bars

Tequila Sunrise Jack Daniels 10th Inning Bar

Rocket Red Hots Homeplate and Pop N' Hots

Pluto's Popcorn Homeplate, Pop N' Hots, Rohrbach

Intergalactic Cheesesteak Black Angus

Fans can exchange tickets from any of the Red Wings' first three postponed games for a future home game of their choice during the 2024 regular season. Ticket exchanges must be in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.

Tickets for the remaining 2024 home games and SOLARPALOOZA can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.

