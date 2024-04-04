Stripers Unable to Keep Pace with Louisville in Extra Innings

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (3-3) got a quality start from Darius Vines and jumped in front quickly with a two-run first inning, but the Louisville Bats (4-2) battled to tie the game in the seventh inning and won it 5-4 in 11 innings on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: A two-run triple from Luke Waddell in the first inning saw the Stripers open the scoring for the third time in three games during this series. Louisville broke through with a solo home run from Conner Capel (2) in the second inning to make it 2-1. That score was still present in the top of the seventh when Capel hit another solo homer (3) to tie the game at 2-2. Both teams scored one run in the 10th inning to send the game to the 11th, where Mike Ford and PJ Higgins knocked in a pair of runs with RBI singles for the Bats. Down 5-3 in the home half, Waddell doubled in Eli White to make it a one-run game, but Ryan Casteel popped out with the tying run at second.

Key Contributors: Vines (7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) turned in the fifth quality start of his Triple-A career. At the plate, Waddell (2-for-5, double, triple, 3 RBIs), and Casteel (1-for-5, RBI) supplied all four of the Stripers' runs. For Louisville, Capel (2-for-5, 2 homers, 2 RBIs) kept the Bats in the game with two home runs, while starter Carson Spiers (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) settled in and did not allow a hit after surrendering two runs in the first inning.

Noteworthy: Vines tied his career high for innings pitched for the seventh time in his career, going 7.0 innings for the first time since August 23, 2023 vs. Nashville. The Stripers' pitching staff carried a 15-inning scoreless streak dating back to the fourth inning on Tuesday night before Capel's solo home run in the second inning. All three Gwinnett losses in 2024 have come by one run.

Next Game (Friday, April 5): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (NR) for the Stripers vs. LHP Tyler Gilbert (0-0, -.-- ERA) for the Bats. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Wizards and Wands Night at Coolray Field as well as the first Fireworks Friday show of the season postgame. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

