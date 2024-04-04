Curry Strong in Rehab Appearance, Manzardo Homers

April 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus fans had to wait an extra day for the 2024 home opener, but they were treated to a 3-0 Clippers victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Huntington Park, the first win of the season for the ClipShow.

Rehabbing Guardians pitcher Xzavion Curry struck out seven batters in 2.2 innings of work, surrendering just one hit and walking one. Omaha managed just two more hits against the Clippers bullpen, as six relievers combined to complete the shutout. Newly acquired Zak Kent (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings, earning him the win.

Kyle Manzardo knocked in all three runs for Columbus, driving in Lorenzo Cedrola with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd inning before blasting a two-run homer to right-center field in the 5th.

The Clippers and Storm Chasers continue their series on Thursday at Huntington Park with a doubleheader, first pitch of game-one is scheduled for a 4:15pm first pitch. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

