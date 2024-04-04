Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Rain Delayed Loss

April 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 7-5 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field on Thursday night.

The Memphis bats were held quiet until a late push in the ninth inning. In total, the Redbirds brought home four of their five runs in the frame. Second baseman Cesar Prieto started the scoring in the inning with his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to right. Three batters later, first baseman Luken Baker stayed hot with an RBI double to bring home shortstop Thomas Saggese.

Prieto finished the night 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a run scored and the home run. Saggese and outfielder Matt Koperniak each tallied two hits. In total, Memphis went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

In his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut, starting pitcher Victor Santos (0-1) tossed 5.0 innings, allowed two runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out one. The start was the right-handed pitcher's first regular-season appearance in affiliated baseball since 2022 after he missed the 2023 season with an injury.

